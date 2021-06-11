ICON: Allu Arjun & Venu Sriram making it happen

Last year, Allu Arjun announced a new film 'ICON', under the direction of Venu Sriram. The film got delayed initially and the latest reports confirm us that it has been shelved. Venu Sriram who was supposed to direct the film for Dil Raju's production is planning a new film for another production house.

Now, the 'Vakeel Saab' director is in search of a hero for a different subject. On the other hand, the director is still in touch with Allu Arjun to make ICON. Allu Arjun also confirmed that he will do the film, right after the release of the first part of Pushpa. Touted to be a road drama, the director is highly confident about the success of the movie. On the other hand, Venu Sriram is in talks with Nani to do a family drama like 'Middle Class Abbayi'.

More details on the same are awaited.