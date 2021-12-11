Icon star allu arjun pusha touches 250 cr in pre release trade

The promotions are in full swing for Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise which is hitting the silver screens on the 17th of December. The other day, the much hyped item song featuring Samantha was unveiled by the makers.

Coming to the business side of the project, it is learnt that Pushpa: The Rise has registered very impressive pre-release business. The theatrical and non-theatrical rights of Pushpa: The Rise have reportedly fetched Rs 250 crores.

The all-language theatrical rights fetched a fancy price and a top OTT player paid a whopping amount of money for the digital streaming rights of the film. The audio and satellite rights deals added to the tally.

The overall rights of Pushpa: The Rise have fetched the makers a handsome amount of Rs 250 crores.

Puhspa: The Rise is riding high on buzz, given the fact that it is Allu Arjun's immediate next outing after the industry hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramulo. Allu Arjun is in top form now and that has helped Pushpa's pre-release business prospects.

Pushpa: The Rise is releasing in theatres on 17th December amidst sky-high expectations. The forest based actioner is directed by Sukumar. It is the costliest project in Allu Arjun's career.