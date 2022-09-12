Iconic Actor Krishnam Raju Is Laid To Rest And The last Rites Are Performed By Prabhas’s Brother Prabhod

It is all known that Tollywood's iconic actor and rebel star Krishnam Raju passed away yesterday morning in a private hospital. He breathed his last at the age of 83 and was battling with post-covid infections and kidney issues. Yesterday, many Tollywood actors and politicians paid tribute to the late actor by visiting his home. As said, the last rights of this finest actor were conducted today evening at his farmhouse.

The Telangana government provided state honours to the mortal remains of Krishnam Raju and then Prabhas's brother Prabodh performed the last rights for his uncle.

The funeral was held at Krishnam Raju's farmhouse in Kanakamamidi village of Moinabad Mandal. Many of his fans reached the place but the Police officials only allowed Krishnam Raju's family members and a few friends.

Well, initially his family members thought to perform the last rites at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam but with the advice of priests', they changed their decision. Thus, the last rights were performed in the evening hours. A few actors like Jagapathi Babu made a visit to the farmhouse and turned emotional witnessing the rebel star's mortal remains.

In the morning Manchu Manoj, Allu Aravind, Naresh, Roja, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Tanikella Bharani, Kota Srinivasa Rao, SV Krishna Reddy, Jayaprada and Sudheer Babu turned emotional after paying the last tribute to the rebel star!