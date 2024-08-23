I'm a Self- Taught Musician - Ajay Arasada, Aay Music Director

Music director Ajay Arasada is enjoying the success of his latest film, AAY. Known for his passion for music across different genres, Ajay recently opened up about his journey in the industry and his future plans.





A Self-Taught Musician with a Passion for Films



Ajay did not receive any formal music training. Instead, he learned music on his own, inspired by his family's musical background. He started playing the guitar when he was young and began composing music for short films while working as a software engineer at TCS. "I wasn’t formally trained in music. I learned on my own," Ajay shares. His first break as a music director came with the film Jagannatakam in 2014. Four years later, he quit his job to focus entirely on music for films. Since then, he has composed music for several films, including Kirak, Nede Vidudala, Ksheerasagara Madanam, Sriranga Neethulu, and Missing.

Recognition for His Work on AAY

Ajay’s recent work on AAY has brought him significant recognition. "I composed three songs and the background score for AAY, which has been a big hit," he says. The film’s music, especially the background score during key scenes, was well-received and helped Ajay gain more visibility in the industry. He is particularly proud of the feedback from producer Bunny Vasu, who praised the background music for adding depth to the film. "The background music in the climax scenes was a major highlight," Ajay recalls.

Focus on Commercial Cinema

Ajay wants to continue composing music for various genres, but he has a special interest in commercial films. "I constantly think about how to create trendy music for commercial films. My goal is to excel in this genre," he explains. Ajay believes that a good background score can make a lasting impact if it resonates with the audience.

Looking Ahead

Ajay is currently working on music for a web series called Vikata Kavi and a romantic film titled Rajahmundry Rose Milk. He aims to work on films that balance comedy, emotion, and a range of feelings. "Being a music director gives me the satisfaction of contributing to a film with a strong concept," he says. Ajay sees many opportunities in the Telugu film industry and is eager to make the most of them.

Ajay Arasada's journey from a self-taught musician to a recognized music director shows his dedication and love for music. With his focus on creating impactful music for films, he is set to make a significant mark in Telugu cinema.