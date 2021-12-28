Indian Idol winner to host Telugu Indian Idol

Telugu Indian Idol: Exclusive Telugu OTT platform Aha is coming up with a singing reality show titled Telugu Indian Idol. This show will be the Telugu adaptation of the highly popular Hindi show, Indian Idol. Now, Aha signed up the host for it.

Singer Sreerama Chandra will be hosting this brand new show. Sreeram is the winner of Hindi Indian Idol season 5. He won it way back in 2010.

He is the first Telugu guy to win an Indian Idol title. That victory brought huge fame to Sreeram and gave him big offers in Bollywood and Tollywood.

Now, he is all set to host the first edition of Indian Idol's Telugu version. Annoucing the news, Aha's official Twitter handle tweeted, "CAN THIS GET ANY BETTER? #SreeramaChandra to host the first-ever #TeluguIndianIdol mee aha lo. Are you excited or AREEE YOUU EXCITEEEDD!"

Sreeram recently participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 and ended up in third position. The popularity he shot with Bigg Boss was immense and that will now help Telugu Indian Idol.

Currently, the auditions are going on for Telugu Indian Idol. The official premiere date will be announced in the coming days.