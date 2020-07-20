Indigo Staff Steal The Hearts With Mimicking Most Viewed Song Of Tollywood ‘Butta Bomma…’

Tollywood: Is there anyone who is unaware of the "Butta Bomma" song? Obviously, a big No! The song has garnered attention from all the corners. We have seen many film celebs and other international celebs shaking their legs to the most popular song from Trivikram'scelluloid. This Allu Arjun's popular dance number already bagged millions of views as it always topped the music charts. The craze of this song has crossed borders and even made Australian Batsman David Warner shake his leg!!! Now, it reached 'Indigo' airline's staff and made them mimic the statement 'Hook' step of our Bunny.

Well, now there is one more addition to the fans list of this popular song. Even Indigo airlines staff are also seen blown away by the song and seen performing the hook step of "Butta Bomma" in a perfect way!!! All the Indigo staff are seen assembled in their office space and shook their legs for the 'Hook' step from the song.



As 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' is the most celebrated movies of this year, it turned out into a blockbuster and needless to say about the songs in the movie. They are still going strong!!! This movie is directed by Tollywood's ace director Trivikram Srinivas and is bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banner.

This flick has Pooja Hegde as the lead actress and Sushant, Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep, Murali Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in other important roles.