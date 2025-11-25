  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Tollywood
Entertainment

‘Indravathi’ teaser receives warm response

  • Created On:  25 Nov 2025 8:27 PM IST
‘Indravathi’ teaser receives warm response
X

Prioritising novelty while blending the experience of senior artistes, director–producer Nandi Venkat Reddy is bringing a gripping suspense thriller to Telugu audiences. Titled ‘Indravathi’, the film is produced under the Sri Shiva Sai Films banner, with Venkat Reddy handling both direction and production responsibilities.

The film features Mooram Reddy Venkateswarlu, Vadla Siddharth, Yenduri Niharika Chowdhary, and Eedi Sushma in lead roles. Senior artistes Suman, Lankela Ashok Reddy, Gharshana Srinivas, Tarzan, Dil Ramesh, Chitra Srinu, Archana, Dhanunjay, Nagesh, and others play key roles.

Recently, the film’s first-look poster and teaser were unveiled at a special event held at the Telugu Film Chamber, Hyderabad.

Speaking as the chief guest, director–producer Sanjeev Kumar Megoti said, “The teaser looks fantastic. The film is being made with great quality. We earlier released the songs of Venkat Reddy garu’s film ‘Tarakeswari’ through our Anvika Audio label. Sri Shiva Sai Films started with small films and is now growing to a bigger scale. The entire team is working together like a family. I sincerely wish ‘Indravathi’ becomes a big success. Best wishes to the entire team!”

Director–producer Nandi Venkat Reddy shared, “This film features brilliant performances from new talent. The newcomers have excelled, and the senior artistes added great strength with their experience. We will soon organise the audio launch. The release date and remaining details will be announced shortly.”

Chief guests Dr. Vamsi Krishna (CEO, Soumit Media) and actor–producer Moosa Ali Khan congratulated the team and expressed confidence that the suspense thriller ‘Indravathi’ will surely impress audiences and become a super hit.

Tags

IndravathiNandi Venkat ReddyTelugu CinemaSuspense ThrillerFilm Teaser

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

A Black Friday deal as sweet as AirPods 4? Yep, and it’s down to just $69

The Apple AirPods 4 are currently AirPods discount to $69 at the Amazon Black Friday sale -- at a significant 38% savings from the original price.

A Black Friday deal as sweet as AirPods 4? Yep, and it’s down to just $69

National News

More
Share it
X