Industry Talk: Venky Kudumula's MEGA Project

Venky Kudumula is one of the young filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. The director who earlier scored hits Chalo and Bheeshma is lucky enough to bag this interesting film. When star directors are waiting for Chiru's dates, Venky Kudumula has bagged this film with Chiranjeevi.

The young director is in talks with Chiranjeevi for a long time and immediately did the film. Chiranjeevi has big hopes for Venky Kudumula and the director is also hoping to fulfill the same with the film.

The duo will do this interesting film, in DVV Danayya's production. DVV Productions is the production company that will bankroll the film.

According to the latest reports, the film will be high on entertainment and the film's shoot will begin next year. The complete details of the project will be out soon.