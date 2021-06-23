Interesting line up of films from Prashanth Neel

After the tremendous success of 'KGF: Chapter 1' director Prashanth Neel has become the most sought out director in the film industry.



The director is currently busy with the sequel of 'KGF' and also has a big lineup of projects. Prashanth Neel is already working with Prabhas for 'Salaar'. Prashant Neel will team up with Young Tiger NTR in his next film. One more film with Prabhas and another new movie in DVV Entertainments are also on cards.



Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are also in talks with the successful director. It looks like the Kannada director gained a huge demand in Telugu.



It looks like the star filmmaker took a pause in Kannada cinema and decided to do films actively in Telugu. The director is doing back-to-back films in pan-India level.



More details about the film will come out soon.

