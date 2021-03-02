Interesting role for Jagapathi Babu in Nani's next 

Natural star Nani's upcoming movie 'Tuck Jagdish' is one of the most awaited movies in Tollywood. Touted to be a family entertainer, Shiva Nirvana of 'Ninnu Kori' fame is helming this project.

The movie is going to mark the second collaboration of Nani and Shiva Nirvana after Ninnu Kori in 2017. The recently released teaser of 'Tuck Jagadish' created a good impression among the audience. We already knew that Jagapathi Babu is playing a crucial role in this film.

As per the latest reports, Jagapathi Babu is going to play the role of Nani's elder brother in the film. The teaser hinted that Jagapathi Babu is going to play a positive role in the film. Rumors are rife that there will be a twist in the movie as Jagapathi Babu's role is also going to have some negative shades.

Sahu Garapati in association with Harish Peddi is bankrolling this project. The movie is gearing up for a grand release on April 23rd. Ritu Verma and Aishwarya Rajesh are playing the female leads in this film.