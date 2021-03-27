Interesting title for Malayalam movie in Telugu

Most of the Malayalam superhit movies are now getting remade in Telugu. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are on board to play the lead roles in the Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film, 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi is also going to play the lead role in the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie 'Lucifer'. Ravi Teja who recently tasted success with 'Krack' also got on board to play the lead role in the Telugu remake of 'Driving Licence' movie. On the other hand, Sithara Entertainments which is currently bankrolling 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake movie has acquired the remake rights of yet another Malayalam movie, 'Kappela' starring Anna Ben, Sreenath Bhasi, and Roshan Mathews in the crucial roles.

The casting process of the Telugu remake of this movie is currently going on. The makers are considering Butta Bomma as the title of the film. However, the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.