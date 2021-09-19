Interesting title locked for Bandla Ganesh's remake film

Bandla Ganesh who is not only known as an actor but also as a producer is now all set to test his luck as a lead actor. The actor is coming up with the Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster film 'Otthu Seruppu Size 7'.



Touted to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer, the makers have unveiled the title of the film as wells as the first look poster. The poster revealed that the title of the film is 'Degala Babji' and the poster showcased Bandla Ganesh in an intense look.



Debutant director Venkat Chandra is wielding the megaphone for this project. Swati Chandra and Yash Rishi Films are bankrolling this project.



Harish Shankar launched the film's first look yesterday on Twitter. Sharing the first look, Harish Shankar wrote, "All the best to the passionate producer, a movie lover and an actor @ganeshbandla gaaru wishing you & team a huge success."

