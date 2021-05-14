Interesting update about 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' poster

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to come up with a family action entertainer titled 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Director Parasuram is on board wielding the megaphone for this project.

Touted to be one of the most-awaited movies in Tollywood, the makers are planning to release the first look poster of the film very soon. It seems like the makers want to come up with a unique and intense poster for the movie and wants the first look poster of the film to get the most liked and retweeted first look poster in the Tollywood tag. We have to wait and see how far the poster is going to impress the audience.

14 Reels Plus Entertainments banner is bankrolling this project in association with Mythri Movie Makers. SS Thaman is composing tunes for this film.