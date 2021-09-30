Interesting update on Maha Samudram digital release

Maha Samudram is the upcoming Telugu film featuring Siddharth and Sharwanand in the lead roles. Ajay Bhupathi is the film's director. The makers confirmed that the film will hit the screens on the 14th of October. Interestingly, there are a lot of rumors about the film's digital streaming.



We hear that the film's streaming rights are bagged by Netflix. As per the speculations, the film will be released on the platform at least after 4 weeks of the theatrical release. The makers have a unique promotional strategy that they are going to begin soon.



The film's trailer already created a good positive buzz. Anu Emmanuel, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the female lead roles. Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh are also seen in crucial roles of the film. The complete details of the film will be out soon.

