Live
- Google working on 'On-the-Go' mode for Meet: Report
- Perni Nani denies JP Nadda's comments, says they are successfully implementing welfare schemes
- KTR expresses grief over Mulugu ZP chairman Jagadish’s demise
- Indian study finds nutrient key to delay ageing, boost long & healthy life
- UG students will have to study climate change, threats to environment
- Still wake up every morning believing that I can be the man for the team: Virat Kohli
- Kejriwal calls PM Modi 'tyrant' at AAP's rally in Delhi
- Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi and his struggle against sedition law, UAPA charges
- Shakti services launched on the coast
- Here's why Raj is doing better than other states, despite Gehlot's freebies
'IQ' is advancing for the second week with the blessings of Balakrishna
Balakrishna's Birthday Celebration at IQ Success Celebrations!!
Sai Charan and Pallavi's movie 'IQ'. The subtitle is 'Power of the Student'. Directed by GLB Srinivas and produced by Kayagurala Lakshmipathi under the banner of KLP Movies. This recently released film is running successfully for the second week. In the success meeting organized on this occasion, team celebrated Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday. Later, the producer said, "We are in a dilemma whether we will find the right theaters or not. After the release of the trailer of Balakrishnagaru, the craze for our movie increased. Found 99 theaters. The story of the movie connected well with the people. The second week is also running successfully. All this was possible because of Balakrishnagaru. I want to make a film about the Nandamuri family. Soon I will make a movie with the Nandamuri family heroes. Thanks to Balakrishna and Prasannakumar who contributed to our film. The details of the second film will be revealed soon.
Prasanna Kumar said, "If a small film is successful, the industry will be good. Producers like Lakshmipathi will come. With the success of this movie, more movies are being planned. Balayya's birthday celebrations are going on for two days. He said that his support for this film is unforgettable. Anam DOP Surender Reddy, Anantapur Jagan, and the film team participated in this program.
Actors
Lekha Prajapati
Suman
Benarjee
Satyaprakash
P. Raghunath Reddy
K. Lakshmipathi
Surya
Geeta Singh
Sattipandu
Sameer Datta
Technical experts:
Camera: T. Surender Reddy
Music: Polur Ghatikachalam
Editing: Shiva Sharvani
Co-Director-Co-Writer Diwakar Yadla
PRO: MadhuVR
Directed by: GLB Srinivas