'IQ' is advancing for the second week with the blessings of Balakrishna

Sai Charan and Pallavi's movie 'IQ'. The subtitle is 'Power of the Student'. Directed by GLB Srinivas and produced by Kayagurala Lakshmipathi under the banner of KLP Movies. This recently released film is running successfully for the second week. In the success meeting organized on this occasion, team celebrated Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday. Later, the producer said, "We are in a dilemma whether we will find the right theaters or not. After the release of the trailer of Balakrishnagaru, the craze for our movie increased. Found 99 theaters. The story of the movie connected well with the people. The second week is also running successfully. All this was possible because of Balakrishnagaru. I want to make a film about the Nandamuri family. Soon I will make a movie with the Nandamuri family heroes. Thanks to Balakrishna and Prasannakumar who contributed to our film. The details of the second film will be revealed soon.

Prasanna Kumar said, "If a small film is successful, the industry will be good. Producers like Lakshmipathi will come. With the success of this movie, more movies are being planned. Balayya's birthday celebrations are going on for two days. He said that his support for this film is unforgettable. Anam DOP Surender Reddy, Anantapur Jagan, and the film team participated in this program.

Actors

Lekha Prajapati

Suman

Benarjee

Satyaprakash

P. Raghunath Reddy

K. Lakshmipathi

Surya

Geeta Singh

Sattipandu

Sameer Datta

Technical experts:

Camera: T. Surender Reddy

Music: Polur Ghatikachalam

Editing: Shiva Sharvani

Co-Director-Co-Writer Diwakar Yadla

PRO: MadhuVR

Directed by: GLB Srinivas