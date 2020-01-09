Is Mahesh planning to stay away from films for months after Sarileru Neekevvaru?

Mahesh Babu has decided to take a break from work after 11th January release, Sarileru Neekevvaru promotion works. He will promote the film post-release and will start working on his next in April.

Vamshi Paidipally is working on the script and the film could release for next Sankranthi or Summer. Before that, he wants to change his look and also spend this time with family.

As he has been continuously working for three years, he decided to take this break it seems. He informed his director and producer, about the same. Even family members are shocked by his decision but are extremely happy.

Namrata his wife though feels her husband will start working on something or the other within two to three weeks. She feels that he cannot sit idle for long. Let's hope, he breaks all the old moulds with his next film.