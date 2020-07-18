Is Mr Perfect Busy?

With 'Baahubali' movie, our Tollywood hero Prabhas garnered International fame and turned into a Pan India hero. Even though his next movie 'Saaho' bombed at the box office, his craze didn't drop… Well, now this 'Mr Perfect' hero is busy with the pre-production works of his next movie 'Radhe Shyam'. Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie. As the lockdown period is still ongoing, Prabhas will resume the shooting after the situation gets better.

Even Prabhas's 21st movie is also fixed and it is going to be directed by 'Mahanati' fame Nag Ashwin. Known to be the most sought-after director, we all need to wait and watch to know what's running in the mind of this young director and what is he planning for our dear Prabhas. This movie will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi movies and made with a huge budget.

Then who will be the lead actress in this movie? This question is rolling in everyone's minds. As Nag-Ashwin will always stand above expectations, he is planning to rope in the Bollywood's leggy lass Deepika Padukone. If this news turns true, then it is definitely a celebration for all the Tollywood fans.

According to sources, Nag Ashwin has already met Deepika and gave her clarity on the story but the remuneration rumours are doing around in Tollywood. It is said that, Deepika will be paid a huge amount for this movie.

A few days back this Bollywood 'Mastani' took to her Instagram account and complimented Nag Ashwin after watching 'Mahanati' movie. She also recommended her fans to watch the movie. Well, this created a buzz on social media and became viral among the Tollywood circles.