Is Pooja Hegde Joining Jr NTR for an Item Number in 'Devara'?
Jr NTR fans were excited for ‘Devara’ release in October, with rumours of Pooja Hegde doing an item song alongside NTR in the movie.
Devara, the highly anticipated movie starring the Young Tiger himself, is gearing up for its release. This film follows the phenomenal success of ‘RRR’ and boasts the talented Koratala Siva as director. To top it all off, the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor takes on the female lead role, making ‘Devara’ a surefire recipe for box office magic.
The wait for Devara's release has been agonizing for fans, but their patience is about to be rewarded. Whispers are turning into shouts as rumors of an October 10th release date gain momentum. This would be a perfect Dussehra gift for fans, coinciding with the popular Indian festival.
But hold on, there's more! Adding fuel to the fire of excitement is a sizzling rumor circulating on social media. ‘Devara’ is said to be featuring a special item song, and none other than the popular actress Pooja Hegde is rumored to be shaking a leg alongside NTR! Fans can't help but imagine the electrifying energy this duo would bring to the screen.
This news is particularly intriguing because Pooja Hegde hasn't been seen in many films recently. Some speculate that this item song might be her chance to make a grand comeback and showcase her talent to a wider audience. Regardless of the reason, fans are ecstatic about the prospect of seeing NTR and Pooja light up the screen together. They're convinced this item song will be a major highlight, luring even larger audiences to the theaters.
With a confirmed release date on the horizon and the possibility of a scorching hot item song, ‘Devara’ is shaping up to be a surefire blockbuster. Buckle up, NTR fans, because this October is going to be nothing short of phenomenal!