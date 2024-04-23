Is the shooting of Ram Pothineni’s ‘Double iSmart’ really stopped?

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 action hit ‘iSmart Shankar,’ titled ‘Double iSmart,’ has become a whirlwind of rumours and intrigue. Whispers in Tollywood, the Telugu film industry, suggested lead actor Ram Pothineni abruptly halted production due to a pay disagreement. But beneath the surface lies a more intricate story.

Reports indicate Ram and the production team led by director Puri Jagannadh are working on a profit-sharing model for ‘Double iSmart.’ This unique approach ties their compensation directly to the film's box office success. So, instead of a hefty upfront fee, Ram's earnings depend on how well ‘Double iSmart’ performs—a model that incentivizes both parties to deliver a box office smash.



Further dispelling the rumours of a pay war, some sources claim Ram has a history of honoring his commitments to Puri Jagannadh's projects, regardless of their box office fate. In ‘Double iSmart,’ only a few elements remain to be filmed, including songs and the climactic showdown.



So, what's causing the production delay? The culprit seems to be a more widespread issue currently plaguing Tollywood – financial constraints. The upcoming elections and the ever-popular IPL cricket season are believed to be contributing factors. These circumstances have forced the temporary suspension of filming for several movies, including ‘Double iSmart.’ Once the financial situation stabilises, filming is expected to resume promptly, with Ram reportedly ready to jump back in.



Bollywood's veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is adding star power to ‘Double iSmart’ as the antagonist. Reports suggest he's secured a hefty remuneration exceeding 15 crores to portray the film's villainous mastermind. Dutt's established screen presence as a formidable villain promises to ignite a thrilling face-off with Ram's protagonist.



The identity of the actress who will star opposite Ram in ‘Double iSmart’ remains a closely guarded secret, keeping fans guessing and anticipation high. Will it be a fresh face or an established star? The wait adds another layer of intrigue to the project.



The 2019 release ‘iSmart Shankar’ was a commercial triumph, reviving the careers of both Ram and Puri Jagannadh after a string of unsuccessful ventures. ‘Double iSmart’ carries the weight of expectation, as it represents a chance for Puri Jagannadh to redeem himself after the disastrous box office performance of his last film, ‘Liger,’ which was also mired in controversies. Jagannadh's career hinges on delivering a successful sequel, making the stakes even higher for ‘Double iSmart.’





