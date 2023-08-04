  • Menu
Is this the official title of 'OG'?

Is this the official title of ‘OG’?
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s latest movie “Bro” hit theatres last Friday. The film is collecting big numbers at the box-office. Directed by Samuthirakani, the film features Sai Dharam Tej as another lead actor and Ketika Sharma as his love interest.


Recent info indicates that the makers of “OG,” which stars Pawan Kalyan, have finalised the movie’s title as ‘They Call Him OG.’ However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. Directed by Sujeeth, the eagerly awaited film, which is set to resume shooting soon, stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady. Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, and others also play crucial roles.



Backed by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the movie’s music is composed by Thaman. The film is anticipated to release in December 2023.

