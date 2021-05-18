Is this the story of 'Maha Samudram'?

Sharwanand is a young hero in the Tollywood film industry who is currently working on Maha Samudram. Siddharth is also a part of the film and it marks his comeback to Telugu cinema. Ajay Bhupathi of RX100 fame is the director of the film. The director approached multiple actors for the film but he finally locked both Sharwanand and Siddharth.

Currently, there are reports about the film's story getting leaked on social media. As of now, there is no clarity on the same but the story seems to be interesting.



The buzz is that both Sharwanand and Siddharth will be seen as rich guys. Both get into an ego clash and it turns out to be an unexpected disaster. Aditi Rao Hydari plays a heroine in the film and we hear that her character will die in the movie.



vyasAnu Emmanuel also plays another female lead in the film. AK Entertainments is producing the film.

