Is this the story of Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish'? 

Natural star Nani who recently released his 'V' movie on OTT platforms is going to come up with his first theatrical release after the pandemic, 'Tuck Jagadish'.

Shiva Nirvana who is known for his romantic dramas is helming this project. The movie is going to mark the second outing of Nani and Shiva Nirvana after the Ninnu Kori movie. The expectations are high in this film. Now, the story of the movie is currently doing rounds on the internet.

As per the latest reports, the movie is going to revolve around two brothers and Jagapathi Babu will be seen as an MRO. Nani is his stepbrother and the duo brothers are not on good terms. Because of a land issue, Jagapathi Babu gets into a fight with the villains and gets beaten up. After knowing this, how Nani takes revenge forms the rest of the story.

Sources are claiming that the movie is inspired by Rajashekar and Shoban Babu'sBalarama Krishnulu' movie. But the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.