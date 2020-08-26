iSmart addition to Prabhas-Nag Ashwin film?

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin are joining hands for an exciting film soon. The film will be made on a different genre with a huge budget. Vyjayanthi Movies is the production house bankrolling the film. The makers are happy to have Deepika Padukone on board as the leading lady. Meanwhile, we came to know that there is a scope for another heroine.

As per the reports, the film is going to have an iSmart addition, in the form of Nidhhi Agerwal. Nidhhi Agerwal is the front-runner to grab this secondary leading lady role in the film. As of now, there is no confirmation if Nidhhi is officially on board but we may get a formal confirmation by the end of the year.

Stay tuned to us for more details on the film.