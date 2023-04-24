IT Raids Conclude: Mythri Movie Makers Breathe a Sigh of Relief

For the past 5 days, a special team of the Income Tax department has been conducting IT raids at the office premises of leading Telugu film production house Mythri Movie Makers. During the raids, Naveen, one of the producers at Mythri Movie Makers, even fell sick. However, in a huge sigh of relief, the raids were concluded last night.

Sources close to the development have revealed that the IT department did not find any discrepancies during the raids. The IT, GST, and TDS records of Mythri Movie Makers were found to be satisfactory. The IT sleuths had reportedly enquired about Mythri Movie Makers' complete accounts since their debut movie dating back to several years.

During their searches and scrutiny, the IT sleuths had questioned the makers and the accounts department staff at Mythri regarding their most ambitious pan-Indian action drama, Pushpa The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar.