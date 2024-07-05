It’s a wrap for ‘Double Ismart’

The much-anticipated sequel "Double Ismart," starring Ustaad Ram Pothineni and directed by Puri Jagannadh, is gearing up for a theatrical release on August 15th, as a special treat for Independence Day. The film's shoot has been wrapped up entirely, with post-production currently underway.

To kick-start the musical promotions, the makers have launched the mass song of the year, "Steppa Maar," which has already become a chartbuster. The team plans to intensify publicity with regular updates leading up to the release.

Produced under the Puri Connects banner by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, "Double Ismart" marks a Pan-Indian project and the highly awaited sequel to "Ismart Shankar." The film stars Sanjay Dutt in a powerful role alongside Kavya Thapar as the female lead opposite Ram.

Cinematography is handled by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli, while the music is composed by Mani Sharma. With its star-studded cast and promising storyline, "Double Ismart" promises to be a major cinematic event this Independence Day.