It's Official: Love Today's Telugu Release Date Fixed

Ace producer Dil Raju has already acquired the Telugu dubbing rights to the recently released Kollywood blockbuster Love Today. Pradeep Ranganath wrote and directed Love Today, which stars Pradeep in the lead role.



The recently released flick is having a dream run at the Kollywood box office. Meanwhile, the trailer for the Telugu version of Love Today was released a few days ago. The promo cut is good, as expected, and promises the film will be a youthful comedy love drama.

Dil Raju stated that many of his well-wishers encouraged him to remake Love Today in Telugu rather than dubbing in Telugu. Still, he thought the film's soul would be eclipsed if it was remade and decided to release the dubbing version in Telugu.

Love Today's Telugu version, co-starring Ivana as the female lead, will be released on November 25th. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the film's super hit songs.