It's Official: Senior Actor Naresh Is Going To Marry Pavitra Lokesh Soon

Tollywood's senior actor Naresh who is the son of the late legendary actress Vijaya Nirmala owns his space in the Telugu film industry. He acted in more than 200 movies and essayed antagonist, protagonist, side actor and comedian roles. From a few days, his relationship with another senior actress Pavitra Lokesh has been a hot topic. But on the occasion of the New Year, they put end to all the rumours and announced that they will soon marry. Naresh shared a video on his Twitter page and made his relationship with Pavitra official.



New Year ✨ New Beginnings 💖 Need all your blessings 🙏 From us to all of you #HappyNewYear ❤️ - Mee #PavitraNaresh pic.twitter.com/JiEbWY4qTQ — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) December 31, 2022

The video showcased Naresh and Pavitra celebrating the special occasion by cutting a cake and they also turned romantic! This will be the fourth marriage to Naresh and the second one to Pavitra.

Speaking about Naresh's career, he is in the best phase and acted in more than 6 movies in 2022.