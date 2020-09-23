Jabardasth Avinash Remuneration For Wild Card Entry On Bigg Boss 4 Telugu

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has generated a lot of buzz since day one. Be it the contestants, the host or even the grand sets, the TV reality show has become the talk of the town. Social media is flooded with debates on contestants and the format of the show. While Tollywood King Nagarjuna has again donned the avatar of host, contestants drawn from the showbiz are doing their best to outsmart each other to win the coveted prize.

For those who have been regularly watching, you must be aware that the Telugu Bigg Boss 4 organisers have planned to bring to the house several other well known contestants via wild card entry. One of them is Avinash who is known for his performance in the hit comedy show Jabardasth.



The latest buzz on social media is that Avinash of Jabardasth fame who entered the house as a wild card contestant is the highest paid among all the members inside the Bigg Boss house this season.



Apparently, Avinash is reportedly charging a whopping nine lakhs per week to be on the show. It is being said that Avinash left the hit show to be on the Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss 4.



For the unversed, Avinash is known for her work in shows like Jabardasth and Mukku skit. He is one of the contestants to enter the Telugu Bigg Boss house in a wild card entry. But within a short span of time, Jabardasth Avinash has managed to woo not only the small screen viewers but also housemates. In fact Akkineni Nagarjuna was seen singing praises of the wild card contestant for easily getting along with other contestants and adapting to the show quickly.



For all the updates on the popular Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss, stay tuned to Hans India.

