Jagannada Pictures unveils first look and motion poster of 'Yamudu'
'Yamudu' to be made as a thriller drama
'Yamudu' is the title of a high-stakes thriller written, directed and produced by Jagadeesh Amanchi. Jagannada Pictures today unveiled its intriguing motion poster.
'Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah' is the film's caption. The popular Sanskrit phrase is held in high esteem by crores of Indians. It is quite interesting that 'Yamudu' has chosen the tagline. Jagadeesh Amanchi has created enough curiosity around the subject of his movie through the motion poster.
The thriller, which will go on the floors in August, will convey a strong message.
Bhavani Rakesh and Vishnu are doing the music and cinematography, respectively.
Crew:
Cinematography: Vishnu
Music Director: Bhavani Rakesh
Editor: KCB Hari
Posters: Chandu
Digital PR: Vamsi Krishna (Cine Digital)
PRO: Paul Pavan
Banner: Jagannada Pictures
Writer, director, producer: Jagadeesh Amanchi