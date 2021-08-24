Jagapathi Babu as villain for Prabhas

Jagapathi Babu is one of the versatile actors in the South film industry and he is currently busy with back-to-back films. The actor has signed a new film now and he will be seen as a villain in Prabhas' Salaar.



The actor is going to essay the role of Rajamannar in Salaar. The makers are extremely happy with the way his look came out. Today, the film unit launched his look which is currently going viral on social media.



Jagapathi Babu sports a menacing look as Rajamannar. The film also features many prominent actors and every character has a great significance. Shruti Haasan has paired up with Prabhas for the first time in her career.



Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar is a pan-India film, directed by Prashanth Neel. The complete details about the film and the release date will be out soon.