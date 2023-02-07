Janhvi Kapoor Prioritizes NTR30 Over All Other Projects.

It appears that Janhvi Kapoor is set to play the leading female role in NTR30, the highly-anticipated film featuring Jr NTR and directed by Koratala Siva. The Bollywood actress has reportedly agreed to the project, and an official announcement is expected shortly.

Janhvi is reportedly extremely eager to work with Jr NTR, who she has long admired as an actor. In addition, this film marks a significant milestone for Janhvi, as it will be her first pan-Indian project.



