Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who made a powerful debut in Tollywood with Devara alongside Jr. NTR, has been capturing hearts with her impeccable style and charm throughout the year. Recently, the star shared glimpses of her most cherished moments, showcasing her evolution as both an actress and a fashion icon.

From stunning in a maroon velvet bodycon dress to rocking casual yet chic denim looks, Janhvi's fashion choices have been the talk of the town. Whether attending glamorous nights with her girl gang or celebrating milestones with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, her party looks continue to turn heads and garner praise.

As 2024 draws near, fans are eagerly awaiting Janhvi’s return to Telugu cinema. She’s set to star alongside Ram Charan in the highly anticipated RC16, adding to the excitement around her career. After impressing audiences with her performance in Devara, Janhvi is ready to make waves once again, this time with one of the most prominent stars in the industry.

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly carving a niche for herself both on-screen and off-screen, proving that her star power is only growing stronger.