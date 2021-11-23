Jersey Trailer: A Captivating Love And Cricket Tale Of Shahid Kapoor And Mrunal Thakur

Bollywood's ace actor Shahid Kapoor is all doing back to back Tollywood remakes and has now turned into the remake king with the blockbuster hit of Kabir Singh movie! Now, he is all set to step into the shoes of Nani for the Jersey remake. Even in Hindi, the movie is titled as 'Jersey' and has Mrunal Thakur as the lead actress. Off late, the makers released the trailer of this cricket drama and raised the expectations of the movie.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur shared the trailer on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "Unleash the power of dreams for the ones you love! Here's presenting the #JerseyTrailer."

Going with the trailer, Shahid Kapoor will be seen asking his wife for Rs 500 as his son asks to buy the Indian team jersey for his birthday as he is jobless. He tries to get the money everywhere but fails. He also picks the money from his wife's purse but gets caught. Finally, he decides to step into the ground as a cricketer at the age of 36 for his son as he wants to prove his worth for the sake of his son! Well, the trailer also showcases a few romantic scenes between the lead actors along with making us witness the glimpses of Shahid Kapoor's past where he used to play the game with much attitude.

Even Taran Adarsh also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and jotted down, "SHAHID KAPOOR: 'JERSEY' TRAILER PACKS A SOLID PUNCH... Feel the strong emotions in #JerseyTrailer... #Jersey stars #ShahidKapoor, #MrunalThakur and #PankajKapur... Directed by #GowtamTinnanuri...









Well, on this special occasion, Shahid Kapoor spoke to the media during the trailer launch event and opened up about views on acting in the remake movies. He started off by saying, "It definitely helps when you do a remake. I was a part of some movies, I thought they would shape up a certain way, but the final outcome was not up to the mark. Being a part of a remake is definitely helpful in putting the story together. Kabir Singh and now Jersey, I have realised that it's very difficult to do a remake because you have to make it fresh. It can't be a copy-paste. You have to rediscover it."

He also adds, "Sometimes, it is difficult for a filmmaker to give an already created character to another actor. I really feel this version of Jersey is different from the original. It's the same story, but the character changes. He is a Punjabi guy, we have brought a lot of small changes. Once the actor and language changes, you have to bring authenticity to the story."

Finally, he also thanked the director Gowtham and said, "He was very happy with me trying to bring something fresh to it. He allowed me to express myself a certain way".

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name and Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the shoes of Nani essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

Jersey will hit the big screens on the last day of the year i.e on 31st December, 2021!

Speaking about other projects of Shahid Kapoor, he will be next seen in Raj and DK's web show that has glam doll Raashii Khanna as the lead actress. Even Regina Cassandra is also essaying a prominent character in this web series!