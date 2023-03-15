Jisshu Sen Gupta Is Introduced As Lord Indra From Samantha's Shaakuntalam…

It is all known that Samantha and Dev Mohan's Shaakuntalam team is busy in promotions. As the release date is nearing, they also went to Peddammathalli temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Samantha also shared the pics on her Instagram and treated all her fans. Today another prominent actor of this movie Jisshu Sengupta is celebrating his 46th birthday and thus the makers unveiled his first look poster and introduced him as Lord Indra…

Along with sharing the first look poster, they also wrote, "Here's Indra... in all his splendour, the King of the Devas, a pivotal role in the tale of Shakuntala-Dushyant...Wishing the much celebrated actor

@senguptajisshu a very Happy Birthday. #Shaakuntalam @gunasekhar1 @samantharuthprabhuoffl @devmohanofficial #ManiSharma @neelima_guna @madhoo_rockstar @gunaa_teamworks @srivenkateswaracreations @hanshithareddy @harshithsri @vasundharadiamondrf @neeta_lulla @tubbys_music @tips @tipsteluguofficial @tipstamilofficial @tips_malayalamofficial @tipskannada #MythologyforMilennials #EpicLoveStory #ShaakuntalamOnApril14".

In this video, Samantha is seen saying that she would like to start the promotions of the Shaakuntalam movie in the temple with the blessings of Goddess. Dev Mohan and Sam looked classy in white attires and they were accompanied by director Gunasekhar and his daughter Neelima Guna. Along with sharing the small video, she also wrote, "The promotions of #Shaakuntalam begins on an auspicious note with the divine blessings of Sri Peddamma Thalli. Exciting times ahead! #ShaakuntalamOnApril14".

Going with earlier released trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan and accidentally meets her. They immediately fall for each other and then exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

Character Introduction:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanta

• Sachin Khedekar as Kanva Maharishi

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Bedi as Kashyapa Maharishi

• Jisshu Sengupta as Indra Deva

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Varshini Sounderajan

• Harish Uthaman

This historical love tale is helmed by ace director Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.