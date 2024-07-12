Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’ Dominates the 68th Filmfare South Awards

The 68th Filmfare Awards South 2023 celebrated the excellence of Southern cinema, and it was a night to remember for the team of the blockbuster film 'RRR'. Directed by the visionary SS Rajamouli, this multi-starrer movie featuring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan has made waves globally, even clinching an Oscar for Best Original Song with ‘Naatu Naatu’. The film has continued its winning streak, bagging numerous accolades at this prestigious event.

'RRR' stood out as a clear favourite at the 68th Filmfare Awards South, garnering accolades in seven different categories. The movie's success at this event underscores its impact on the film industry, both domestically and internationally.

The Filmfare South Awards are highly respected within the film industry, recognising outstanding achievements in cinema across the four major South Indian languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This year's awards considered films released in theatres in 2022 and 2023.

Major Winners:

Best Movie: RRR

Best Director: SS Rajamouli (RRR)

Best Movie (Critics): Seetharam (Hanu Raghavapudi)

Best Actor: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR (RRR)

Best Actor (Critics): Dulquer Salmaan (Sita Ramam)

Best Actress: Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam)

Best Actress (Critics): Sai Pallavi (Virataparvam)

Best Supporting Actor: Rana Daggubati (Bheemla Nayak)

Best Supporting Actress: Nandita Das (Virataparvam)

Best Music Album: MM Keeravani (RRR)

Best Lyrics: Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry - 'Kanunna Kalyanam' (Sita Ramam)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Kaala Bhairava - 'Komaram Bheemudo' (RRR)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Chinmayi Sripada - "O Prema" (Seetharam)

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshit - 'Naatu Naatu' (RRR)

Best Production Design: Sabu Cyril (RRR)

In addition to 'RRR', several other Telugu films were recognised:

'Sita Ramam' received awards for Best Movie (Critics), Best Actor (Critics), Best Actress, and Best Playback Singer (Female).

'Virataparvam' was honoured with awards for Best Actress (Critics) and Best Supporting Actress.

'Bheemla Nayak' saw Rana Daggubati win Best Supporting Actor.

'RRR' continues to set new benchmarks in the film industry. The movie's global recognition, including an Oscar win, has paved the way for further accolades, solidifying its place in cinematic history. Its success at the Filmfare Awards South 2023 is a testament to its exceptional storytelling, direction, and performances.