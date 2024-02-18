Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara Postponed to October 10, 2024

Live
Jr NTR's highly anticipated film "Devara" has been postponed to October 10, 2024, as revealed by a new poster shared by the actor. Originally slated for an April release, the action-packed drama now promises an intense cinematic experience with its gripping storyline and star-studded cast including Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
Jr NTR's next big movie, Devara, had fans eagerly waiting for its release. However, there's been a change in plans. Recently, the actor unveiled a new poster of the film, along with an update on its release date. Initially slated for April 5, the action-packed drama will now hit the screens later this year, specifically on October 10.
Taking to his social media account, Jr NTR shared the striking new poster, showcasing him in a fierce demeanor. Dressed in a brown shirt and black trousers, he exudes intensity, hinting at the gripping storyline awaiting the audience.
Highlighted on the top of the poster is the revised release date, '10.10.24', indicating the extended wait for the first part of Devara. Jr NTR accompanied the reveal with a caption stating, “#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24.”
Set against coastal landscapes, Devara also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The teaser, unveiled earlier, provided a glimpse into the film's intense narrative, depicting scenes of piracy and violent confrontations. Jr NTR's character, seen wielding swords and axes amidst chaos, promises an adrenaline-fueled experience for the viewers.
While the excitement builds up for the first installment, the release date for the second part of the film remains to be announced. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated cinematic journey.