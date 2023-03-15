Jr NTR to attend the pre-release event of Dhamki

Dhamki, an upcoming pan-Indian movie directed and acted by Vishwaksen, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 22, 2023. The movie also stars Nivetha Pethuraj as the lead actress.

Earlier, we reported that the popular actor Jr NTR would be attending the pre-release event of Dhamki. The makers have now officially confirmed the news and announced that the event will be held at Shilpakala Vedhika in Hyderabad on March 17, 2023, from 6 PM onwards.

Apart from Vishwaksen and Nivetha Pethuraj, the movie also features Rao Ramesh, Hyper Aadi, Ajay, Rohini Molleti, and Prithviraj in prominent roles. Karate Raju is producing the film under the Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners, with Prasanna Kumar Bezawada providing the dialogues. Leon James has composed the music, and Anwar Ali is the editor.