Jr NTR Will Not Be Attending Senior NTR’s Shatajayanthi Utsavalu
- Junior NTR is celebrating his 40th birthday today!
- Due to prior commitments, he will not be able to attend his grandfather Senior NTR’s centenary event…
Stating the same, he dropped an official statement on social media… PR Vamsi shared the official statement on his Twitter page… Take a look!
His tweet reads, “Official Information - We regret to inform that Sri Jr NTR garu will not be able to attend the NTR Shatajayanthi Utsavalu event to be held on 20th May at Hyderabad due to prior family commitments as his 40th birthday falls on the same day. The organising committee was informed about the same at the time of invitation.”
Speaking about Junior NTR’s work front, he will be next seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara movie which has Janhvi Kapoor as the lead actress and Saif Ali Khan as the baddie. It is being produced by his brother Kalyan Ram under the NTR Arts banner in association with Yuvasudha Arts. The first look and the title poster which was released yesterday created noise on social media. He looked awesome in the mass appeal holding a sharp weapon with the backdrop of the sea.