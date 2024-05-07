Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ Shoot Disrupted by Bee Attack, 20 Junior Artists Injured 

The highly anticipated film ‘Devera,’ starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, faced a sudden setback during a recent shooting schedule. While details are still emerging, reports suggest a beehive was disturbed on set, leading to an attack that injured approximately 20 junior artists.

Filming for ‘Devera’ is currently underway in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri district, specifically near the foothills of Modakondamma. The incident reportedly occurred while filming a scene with junior artists. The sudden bee attack caused panic, with several artists sustaining injuries as they attempted to flee.



Thankfully, the injured received prompt medical attention at a nearby government hospital. The extent of their injuries remains unclear, but it's believed most were minor bee stings.



Strict regulations often govern filming locations, especially for Pan-India productions like ‘Devera.’ These regulations frequently restrict the use of mobile phones on set to prevent leaks and maintain secrecy. Unfortunately, this also means there's a lack of immediate visual documentation of the bee attack.



The ‘Devera’ team has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. However, with the swift medical response and, hopefully, minor injuries, production is likely to resume soon. Fans eagerly await an update on the film's progress and the well-being of those involved in the bee attack.

