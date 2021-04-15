Jr Ntr’s ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ to get postponed?

Young Tiger Jr NTR is all set to make his comeback to the Telugu small screen with the show "Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu", the Telugu version of the Hindi game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC). Speculations are doing the rounds that Jr NTR's "Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu" which was supposed to get launched in May is likely to get postponed to June due to the raise of Covid-19 second wave. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.



Talking about the show, earlier, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi have hosted the same show and the four seasons also turned out to be instant hits and bagged highest TRP's.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will next be seen in "RRR" which features Ram Charan also in one of the lead roles. It is for the first time, the two huge Tollywood actors will be sharing screen space together. This film is directed by Rajamouli and bankrolled by Danayya under DVV Entertainments. "RRR" is expcted to hit the screens on October 13.