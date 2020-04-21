Jr NTR's open challenge to Balakrishna

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga asking director Rajamouli to share his video of sharing workload at home, the director accepted and came up with a video. Rajamouli nominated Jr NTR for the same. Jr NTR posted his video and revealed that it is fun to share the workload at home.

"Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli. Let us not just love but also works at home. It is fun when you share the workload. #BetheREALMAN. I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge." posted Jr NTR on his social media profile along with the video of him doing the works at home.

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli .



మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN



I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

Jr NTR has now nominated Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi for this challenge. We have to see how they accept this. On the work front, Jr NTR is busy with his next movie under Rajamouli direction.