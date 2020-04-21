 Top
Jr NTR's open challenge to Balakrishna

Jr NTRJr NTR works at home during lockdown
After Sandeep Reddy Vanga asking director Rajamouli to share his video of sharing workload at home, the director accepted and came up with a video. Rajamouli nominated Jr NTR for the same. Jr NTR posted his video and revealed that it is fun to share the workload at home.

"Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli. Let us not just love but also works at home. It is fun when you share the workload. #BetheREALMAN. I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge." posted Jr NTR on his social media profile along with the video of him doing the works at home.

Jr NTR has now nominated Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi for this challenge. We have to see how they accept this. On the work front, Jr NTR is busy with his next movie under Rajamouli direction.

