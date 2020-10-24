Jr NTR’s RRR is most awaited film 

The stunning teaser of Tollywood's Jakkana's 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR)' introduced Junior NTR's character from the movie. He is seen essaying the role of iconic tribal leader 'Komaram Bheem' in Tollywood's most awaited multi-starrer flick.

Rajamouli presented our dear NTR in a splendid way and the mighty 'Bheem' character has been introduced by 'Alluri Seetaramaraju' Ram Charan Tej.

Tarak's beefed-up look and toned muscular body raised the expectations bar and Charan's powerful dialogues introducing his brother's character added a hype to the movie.

Along with showing off the valiant and untamed freedom fighter Komaram Bheem's muscular body who roars amid jungle's lush green aura, the teaser also made us witness Tarak in a religious character wearing a Muslim skullcap (Taqiyah) in the last portion of the teaser.

Rajamouli's trademark elevations and grandeur VFX thrilled all the movie buffs and made them keep guessing about Tarak's role. In this teaser, NTR flaunted his mighty courage and strong determination along with showing off his toned muscles.

RRR's estimated budget is huge and expected to be Rs 450 crore. While Bollywood's glam doll Alia Bhatt will be seen as the lead actress and Ajay Devgn will essay the role of an antagonist in this magnum opus, even Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani are roped in to play important characters.

RRR is a fictitious story of two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem which will be portrayed by Tollywood ace actors Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR.

The pandemic has pushed the release date of RRR from January, 2021 to Summer as the shooting was halted for almost five months. Melody king MM Keeravani will handle the music department while ace cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar will hold the camera.

RRR movie is being produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner and will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages.