Junior NTR Is All Ready To Grace The Pre-Release Event Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Movie

The most-awaited movie of the Bollywood Brahmastra is all set to hit the screens in the second week of September… Having B-Town's cute pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, there is a lot of hype on this sci-fi thriller. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan! As the release date is nearing, the makers are all set to organize a grandeur pre-release event and as ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's is presenting it in Telugu, talented actor Junior NTR is all set to grace the special event…



The makers dropped this exciting announcement on their Twitter page and treated the fans of the Young Tiger… Take a look!

Gear up for a MASS-Traverse!🔥🔥🔥 MAN OF MASSES of Indian Cinema, @tarak9999 will be gracing the Biggest Pre-Release Event of Brahmāstra as the Chief Guest on September 2nd in Hyderabad💥 #Brahmastra #NTRforBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/grV1DgX2qY — BRAHMĀSTRA (@BrahmastraFilm) August 27, 2022

Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, "Gear up for a MASS-Traverse! MAN OF MASSES of Indian Cinema, @tarak9999 will be gracing the Biggest Pre-Release Event of Brahmāstra as the Chief Guest on September 2nd in Hyderabad #Brahmastra #NTRforBrahmastra".

The video showcased a glimpse from Junior NTR's RRR movie and a part of the Brahmastra trailer… The pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad on 2nd September, 2022…

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji also shared the same video on his Instagram page and thanked Junior NTR for coming to shine up the pre-release event… "NTR for BRAHMĀSTRA Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such Star in Brahmāstra's Sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie's biggest event in Hyderabad! Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude has no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmāstra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe #brahmastra".

Even Karan Johar confirmed the news and wrote, "Gear up for a 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦-𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲! 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗦 of Indian Cinema, @jrntr will be gracing the Biggest Pre-Release Event of 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗺ā𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮 as the Chief Guest on 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 2𝙣𝙙 in Hyderabad #Brahmastra #NTRforBrahmastra".

Nagarjuna also wrote, "Looking forward to seeing you on sept 2 @tarak9999".

Going with the details of Brahmastra movie, the earlier released trailer showcased how Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers. So, we need to wait and watch how Shiva will stop her from succeeding in her mission.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the movie in four languages except for Hindi.

This Ayan Mukerji directorial is being produced by Karan Johar under the Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. It is planned to be a trilogy and the first part 'Brahmastra: Shiva' will showcase the story of Shiva and Isha!