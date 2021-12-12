Junior NTR Says, 'It's Difficult To Be Komaram Bheem Because We Know Him But Don't Know The Depths Of His Character'

It is all known that ace director Rajamouli's prestigious project RRR is all set to hit the screens for the coming Pongal festival. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating noise on social media with their amazing promotional strategies. Off late, they organized a promotional event in Hyderabad and shared a few facts and funny incidents of the movie with the media. Alia Bhatt, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli were present at this event!

Speaking about his characterisation, Junior NTR aka Komaram Bheem said, "It's difficult to be Komaram Bheem because we know him but don't know the depths of his character. "There were days I would get irritated about maintaining the look for the film but it was all worth it. It was a mental and physical transformation that I had gone through to get the behaviour right. But Rajamouli helped me through it all."

On the other hand, even Ram Charan aka Alluri Sita Ramaraju also said, "My character will be seen in three different shades in the film, all three were different and difficult. Rajamouli wrote them so well. Maintaining the physique for two years is not an easy task for anyone. But we were prepared for it so we tried to stay in shape as much as we could".

When asked about their chemistry on in the movie, Junior NTR said, "We don't live that far from each other so we would meet up even during the pandemic when there was leeway to do so. "We didn't become friends due to RRR, we've already been friends since long." Ram Charan chimed in, "Our friendship has sustained through thick and thin because it's true friendship. We can't fake this kind of friendship too even if we tried. Rajamouli helped us with a lot but this was something even he couldn't do. This is something that we brought to the table".

Coming to the director SS Rajamouli, when he was asked about how he managed to satisfy the fans of Junior NTR and Charan, he said, "I don't, I don't write scenes wondering if both of them have landed equal amount of punches. "I have a set belief on how the audience views a film, it has what helped me all through. A star will bring the audience to the theatre but a good story will keep them coming for more. I wanted them both for their acting skills, not just stardom. I am sure the audience will love whatever I have made. I was worried about the loss of life world around but I knew it was a pause not a stop for the film."

Finally Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt spoke on this special occasion and said about meeting Charan and NTR separately. "Tarak told me he hasn't worked with a heroine in a long time because he was only working with Charan. Charan was so quiet and didn't talk much because he had a big scene that day". She also revealed about, Charan and NTR's bond, "But when I saw them together, they were both so different. They're pulling each other's legs and their bond is so special. They weren't even interested that I was on-set".

Speaking about the movie RRR, it has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Alia Bhatt as Sita while Junior NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Olivia Morris is his lead actress. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran are essaying the roles of husband and wife and will sacrifice their lives for the motherland. Even both Ram and Bheem will fight for their country against the British army!

Jakkana Rajamouli directed this magnum opus and DVV Danayya produced it under his home banner DVV Entertainments. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson also essayed the prominent roles in this fantasy drama.

RRR – Ranam Roudhram Rudhiram movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 7th January, 2022 ahead of the Sankranthi festival in the theatres!