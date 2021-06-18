Kajal Aggarwal for Nani's next?

Kajal Aggarwal acted in the lead role in Nani's debut production AWE. The film became a hit and Kajal gained a good name for taking up a unique role. Now, Nani is launching his sister Deepthi Ganta as a director with an interesting film Meet Cute. The buzz is that the makers are considering Kajal Aggarwal as one of the leading ladies.

Already, Ruhani Sharma and Adah Sharma are on board to play the female leads in the film. Now, the film unit is planning to get Kajal Aggarwal on board as well. Satyaraj is playing a prominent character in Meet Cute.

Apart from this film, Nani will also simultaneously shoot the sequel of HIT. Sailesh Kolanu is the film's director and it will feature Adivi Sesh in the lead role.

More details on the project will come out soon.