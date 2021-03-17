Kajal Aggarwal to romance Nagarjuna Akkineni

Star heroine Kajal Aggarwal is currently busy working on an exciting film titled Mosagallu. Manchu Vishnu plays the lead role in the movie. The actress is busy working on the film's promotions. She is extremely happy to be associated with the film. During the promotions, the actress revealed that she is going to be a part of Nagarjuna's next film.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is busy working on an exciting film in the direction of Praveen Sattaru. Kajal Aggarwal was waiting to work with Nagarjuna for a long time and the actress finally got the chance for the same.

The film's shoot will begin in Goa and the makers are going to kick-start the shoot from March 31st. Sri Venkateswara Cinemas are the producers of the film.

Praveen Sattaru is planning to release the movie by the year-end. Stay tuned to us for more details on the film.