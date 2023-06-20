Live
- YS Jagan arrives in Vijayawada, to present Jagananna Animuthyalu award
- Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 20-06-2023
- Hyderabad: BJP to organise new prog from June 22
- KCR will fail like Mayawati and Mulayam: Ajit Pawar
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 20-06-2023
- Fafa’s ‘Dhoomam’ changes their plan on pan-India release
- Not used caste for politics: Mudragadda Padmanabham
- The (AI) therapist is in: Can chatbots boost mental health?
- BJP launches multi-frontal attack on BRS and Congress
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 20-06-2023
Kajal and Sreeleela dances to Balayya’s blockbuster song
Successful director Anil Ravipudi is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming movie, “Bhagavanth Kesari,” starring popular actor Nandamuri Balakrishna
Successful director Anil Ravipudi is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming movie, “Bhagavanth Kesari,” starring popular actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and Sreeleela in a significant role.
Anil Ravipudi recently shared a video of Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela dancing to the popular track “Chilakapacha Koka” from Balakrishna’s blockbuster movie “Narasimha Naidu,” which quickly went viral due to their energetic and impressive dance moves.
The movie is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens, and Arjun Rampal has been roped in to play the antagonist. The music for the film is being composed by Thaman, and it is scheduled to hit the big screens during the Dussehra festival.