Kajal and Sreeleela dances to Balayya’s blockbuster song

Successful director Anil Ravipudi is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming movie, “Bhagavanth Kesari,” starring popular actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and Sreeleela in a significant role.



Anil Ravipudi recently shared a video of Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela dancing to the popular track “Chilakapacha Koka” from Balakrishna’s blockbuster movie “Narasimha Naidu,” which quickly went viral due to their energetic and impressive dance moves.

The movie is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens, and Arjun Rampal has been roped in to play the antagonist. The music for the film is being composed by Thaman, and it is scheduled to hit the big screens during the Dussehra festival.



