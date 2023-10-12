Kajal comments on younger generation actresses goes viral

Kajal Aggarwal has been a heartthrob early 9o’s kids in their college going days. After getting married and ageing up, surely the actress superstardom has slowed down a bit. And with the advent of others like Pooja Hegde, and Rashmika Mandanna a couple of years ago, and the likes of Sreeleela and Neha Shetty now, surely this 38-year-old beauty is no more the sought-after lady. The good part is still the actress is getting paired with senior heroes. She will be next seen in Balakrishna’s “Bhagawant Kesari” and Kamal Haasan’s “Indian 2”.

While promoting her latest movie “Bhagawant Kesari”, the actress made some interesting comments on the present generation of star heroines. “Our times were simpler; at that time photographs and Instagram were not even important. But now, the game changed. And this girl Sreeleela has a lot of potential to go bigger and bigger”, said Kajal.

At the same time, she added, “During our times, we went with the flow but the present generation girls are going forward with amazing strategies and planning, which is incredible to see”.

What is good about Kajal Aggarwal is that, usually senior heroines try to downplay the fame and potential of their juniors. There are many instances where some actresses spoke ill about their heir apparent. This incident has gone viral and the netizens are praising Kajal for the way she is taking the success of her co-stars.