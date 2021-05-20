Kajal gets shocking remuneration! 

Thanks to the lockdown and the shutdown of the theatres, the craze for the OTT platforms got increased. Most of the audience are preferring to watch good content on the digital platforms at the comfort of their home.

On this note, from Star celebs to newcomers, everyone are showing interest in foraying into the OTT platforms. Recently, milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia marked her debut with Aha web series '11th hour'. As per the latest reports, it is rumored that Tamanna is going to receive massive remuneration of two crores for that web series. Now, as per the latest reports, Allu Arvind also offered a web series to Kajal Agarwal. The actress recently marked her digital debut with a horror web series Live Telecast tailor to impress the audience.

Now, the actress has reportedly starred in an upcoming Aha web series and is going to receive more than 2 crores as remuneration for this project. Director Maruti is onboard to wield the megaphone for this project. An official announcement regarding the project will get released soon.