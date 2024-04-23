  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Kajal set to thrill audiences in action-packed role as ‘Satyabhama’

Kajal set to thrill audiences in action-packed role as ‘Satyabhama’
x
Highlights

Talented actress Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up to enthrall audiences with her upcoming film "Satyabhama."

Talented actress Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up to enthrall audiences with her upcoming film "Satyabhama." Directed by Suman Chikkala and featuring a screenplay by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the movie is produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivasa Rao Takkalapalli under the banner of Aurum Arts.

The recently released teaser offers a glimpse into the thrilling narrative, hinting at a mystery-filled storyline. Kajal Aggarwal portrays the character of ACP Satyabhama, marking her first venture into such an action-packed role.

With the film's worldwide theatrical release slated for May 17th, anticipation is building among fans. The teaser has already generated buzz, showcasing Kajal Aggarwal in a never-before-seen action avatar. As Satyabhama embarks on a high-stakes investigation to find a missing man, viewers can expect a riveting cinematic experience filled with suspense and intrigue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X